SC Overturns Madras High Courts Ruling Over Using Photos, Names Of CM In Welfare Schemes

Earlier the Madras High Court had ruled the DMK government to not use names and photos of present and former Chief Ministers in welfare schemes

PTI
Curated by: Saswat Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tamil Nadu government, DMK
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Photo: PTI
  • SC quashes Madras HC’S ruling on using names and photos of present and former CM’s

  • Top court fines the petitioner INR 10 lakh citing abuse of process of law

  • The MP had put up the plea in Madras HC alleging that the public outreach programs name violated established norms

On Wednesday the bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria overturned the decision and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam for filing a plea in Madras High Court.

The top court said the plea against using the name of CM on Tamil Nadu's welfare schemes was unwarranted and an abuse of process of the law.

The Madras High Court on July 31 restrained the Tamil Nadu government from naming any new or rebranded public welfare schemes after living persons.

M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu - File Photo
SC To Hear Plea Against TN HC Order Prohibiting Using Name, Picture Of CM Stalin In Welfare Schemes

BY Outlook News Desk

It had also barred the use of portraits of former chief ministers, ideological leaders, or any Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) insignia, emblem, or flag in advertisements promoting such schemes.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan passed the order while hearing a PIL filed by Shanmugam.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin - PTI
Stalin Tell Modi To Release Rs 2,100 Crore SSA funds, Says Tamil Nadu Will Stick To Two-Language Formula

BY Outlook News Desk

The MP had challenged the naming and promotion of the government's public outreach program titled Ungaludan Stalin' (With You, Stalin), alleging that it violated established norms.

While the bench clarified that the order did not prevent the state from launching, implementing, or operating any welfare schemes, it stated the restrictions applied solely to the nomenclature and promotional content associated with such schemes

Published At:
