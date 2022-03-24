Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ruckus In Delhi Assembly, BJP Members Marshalled Out

A war of words erupted between AAP and BJP members assembly after a legislator of the ruling party, Somnath Bharti, alleged that the BJP and the RSS were opposing the installation of tricolour in his constituency.

Ruckus In Delhi Assembly, BJP Members Marshalled Out
BJP party flag File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 3:49 pm

A war of words erupted between AAP and BJP members in the Delhi assembly on Thursday after a legislator of the ruling party, Somnath Bharti, alleged that the BJP and the RSS were opposing the installation of a high-mast tricolour in his constituency.

Opposition BJP also called legislators of the AAP part of the "tukde tukde gang" as members of both parties entered the Well of the House.

Related stories

CPI(M), BJP Spar In Rajya Sabha Over K-Rail Silverline Project In Kerala

Get MCD Polls Held Timely And Win Them, AAP Will Quit Politics: Kejriwal To BJP

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel directed that BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Jitendra Mahajan be marshalled out of the House.

The ruckus took place after AAP's Malviya Nagar MLA Bharti said that the RSS and the BJP were opposing installation of the high-mast tricolour at the Surya Sen Park in Malviya Nagar.

RSS and BJP men have said that it cannot be installed in the park as a 'shakha' of the RSS was held there, he claimed.

The BJP MLAs opposed Bharti, and Mahajan called AAP members part of the tukde tukde gang.

Amid the ruckus, Goel told the BJP MLAs that he won't tolerate misbehavior and hooliganism.

After the BJP MLAs were marshalled out, he said Bharti had informed in writing that he would raise the issue.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Bharti has raised a very serious issue and "this is a serious matter for our country's pride".

"We had announced that we would be installing tricolours at various places. If any BJP councillor is not allowing installation of the tricolour then it's the highest degree of treason. BJP councillor is not allowing the tricolour to be installed. The BJP should be ashamed and apologise to the country. We will give our lives and install the tricolour here," Sisodia said.

Cries of Bharat Mata ki Jai resonated through the House after Sisodia's speech. 

Tags

National Vijender Gupta Jitendra Mahajan Delhi Assembly AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP MLA RSS Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia BJP Councillor New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet

Sri Lanka’s Financial Meltdown Could Be End Of The Road For Rajapaksa Family

Sri Lanka’s Financial Meltdown Could Be End Of The Road For Rajapaksa Family