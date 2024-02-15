RS Polls: All 4 BJP Nominees, Including Party Chief Nadda, File Nominations

All four BJP nominees from Gujarat, including party president J P Nadda, on Thursday filed their nomination papers here for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, which are likely to go unopposed as no other party has fielded candidates.

Besides Nadda, the ruling BJP has nominated party leader from Godhra, Jashvantsinh Parmar, diamond baron Govind Dholakia and another leader Mayank Nayak for the February 27 election.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief C R Paatil accompanied Nadda when he arrived at the state assembly complex here to submit the nomination papers. Returning officer Rita Mehta accepted the nomination papers of the four BJP candidates.

Though a person named Paresh Mulani also filed his nomination on Wednesday, his candidature will be rejected during scrutiny as he did not have the support of any MLA, which is mandatory as per the rules, Mehta said.

Since no other party has fielded candidates and Thursday being the last day to file nomination papers, these four BJP nominees are likely to be elected unopposed.