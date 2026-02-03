Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Members of several opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha while raising the issue of the Indo-US trade deal and demanding a discussion on it.



Soon after zero hour finished, Congressman Jairam Ramesh brought up the subject of the Indo-US trade deal, claiming that Washington was the source of the information.



Leader of the House J P Nadda stated that the US President spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and posted on social media about the drop in taxes on Indian goods as opposition members began to demonstrate in the house.