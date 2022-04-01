Rajasthan Doctor's Suicide: Statewide Strike On Saturday, Health Services Likely To Be Affected

Health services across Rajasthan are likely to be affected on Saturday as doctors are going on a strike to demand justice for a woman doctor who died by suicide in Dausa district earlier this week.

The doctors' associations have announced a complete shutdown in private hospitals and nursing homes, whereas only emergency and indoor patient departments will function in government hospitals. OPD services will remain suspended.

The doctors have been pressing for the registration of an abetment to suicide case against six persons, including three policemen, since Dr Archana Sharma died by suicide on Wednesday after a murder case was registered against her following the death of a woman admitted to a private hospital under her.

Routine services at private hospitals were affected on Friday as well.

Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of an association representing private hospitals and nursing homes, said, "We have got complete support from all private hospitals and nursing homes and even associations of government hospitals. There will be a complete shutdown of routine and emergency services in private hospitals on Saturday."

Ajay Chaudhary, President of the All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors Association, said, "Routine OPD service will remain suspended on Saturday. Emergency and IPD facilities will remain functional."

Taking serious note of Sharma's suicide, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday had removed Dausa Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, suspended Lalsot SHO Ankesh Kumar and put Lalsot DSP Shankar Lal under awaiting posting orders (APO) status.

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav was handed over an administrative inquiry into the matter.

In a one-page suicide note, Sharma had written in Hindi, "I love my husband and children very much. Please do not trouble my husband and children after my death. I did not commit any mistake and did not kill anyone. PPH (postpartum hemorrhage) is a severe complication, stop harassing doctors for it this much. My death may prove my innocence. Don't harass innocent doctors, please."

