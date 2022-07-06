Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Rajasthan: Ajmer Dargah Cleric Arrested Over Viral Video Clip On 'Beheading' Nupur Sharma

In the video, the cleric Salman Chisti is purportedly seen and heard announcing he would gift his house to anyone who brings Nupur Sharma's head to him. Chishti is also allegedly heard saying he would shoot her dead for insulting the Prophet.

Ajmer Dargah cleric Salman Chisti
Ajmer Dargah cleric Salman Chisti Twitter

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 9:25 am

 A cleric of the Ajmer dargah, who on camera allegedly offered his house to anyone who beheads now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad, has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The Ajmer police had registered an FIR against 'khadim' Salman Chisti on Monday night.

"Salman Chisti was caught last night (Tuesday)... He is a history-sheeter at the Dargah police station," an official said.

In the video, the cleric is purportedly seen and heard announcing he would gift his house to anyone who brings Sharma's head to him. Chishti is also allegedly heard saying he would shoot her dead for insulting the Prophet.

Related stories

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet's Disrespect In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

J&K Police Arrests YouTuber Faisal Wani For Uploading Beheading Video Of Nupur Sharma

"You have to give a reply to all Muslim countries. I am saying this from Ajmer, Rajasthan, and this message is from Huzur Khwaja Baba ka darbar," he purportedly says in the video, referring to the Sufi shrine that sees many Hindu visitors, apart from Muslim devotees.

Last week, four people were arrested in connection with another provocative speech allegedly delivered at the main gate of the Ajmer dargah on June 17.

Though that video was in circulation earlier, the arrests were made following the killing of an Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two men, who said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The two men were, however, caught by the police when they were fleeing on a motorcycle in Rajsamand. In all, five people have been arrested in connection with the murder case, which is being handled by the National Investigation Agency. 

(With PTI Inputs)

