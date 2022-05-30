Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rains, Heavy Wind Lash Delhi, Bring Respite From Scorching Heat

Delhi: The change in weather brought much-needed respite to residents, who suffered under a sultry morning, and days of scorching heat.

Rains, Heavy Wind Lash Delhi, Bring Respite From Scorching Heat
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 5:14 pm

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Monday with strong winds causing power outages at several places in the city.  

The change in weather brought much-needed respite to the residents who suffered under a sultry morning, and days of scorching heat. The rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr.

The force of the winds was such that air conditioner units were seen dangling at the Express Building on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. 

Related stories

Delhi Heatwave To Peak On Sunday, Dust Storm Expected On Monday

Delhi Heatwave: National Capital Sees Hottest Day In Five Years

Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, with the weather department predicting overcast conditions for the city on Monday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 63 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius. 

Parts of the national capital received light rain on Sunday evening with the maximum temperature settling at 40.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Delhi Rains Delhi Temperature Heatwave Weather Humidity Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Celsius New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Gujarat Titans Is Right Example For Any Team'

'Gujarat Titans Is Right Example For Any Team'

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work