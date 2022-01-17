Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Punjab Elections: Guru Ravidas Jayanti Pushes 14th Feb Poll To 20th

The Election Commission of India informed that the polling on 14th February in Punjab elections has been postponed to the 20th as Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls on the former date.

14th February polls in the Punjab Elections have been postponed to the 20th. - PTI

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 3:28 pm

The Election Commission of India on Monday decided to hold the single-phase assembly polls in Punjab on February 20 instead of February 14 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Several political parties had approached the EC to postpone the polls in the state in view of Ravidas Jayanti on February 16.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, BJP and its allies, and the BSP had urged the poll panel to postpone the date of voting as lakhs of followers of Guru Ravidas travel to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day.

In a statement, the Commission said polls would now be held on February 20. It coincides with the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Cong releases 1st list of 86 candidates for Punjab polls; CM Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib

SC Appoints Panel Headed By Ex-Judge Indu Malhotra To Probe Security Breach During PM's Punjab Visit

The parties had said that several followers of Guru Ravidas would not be able to exercise their franchise on February 14 as they would be travellings from Punjab to Varanasi for participation in Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Jayanti celebrations, which is observed on 16th February 2022.

