Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Home National

Protests In J&K’s Srinagar Over Comments By BJP Leaders Against Prophet Muhammad

Jammu and Kashmir: The protests were held in various localities of Srinagar including city center Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Tengpora and other places in the city.

Jammu And Kashmir Police personnel maintaining vigil on Kashmir streets.(File photo-Representational image) (Image For Representational Purpose)

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 4:21 pm

Protests erupted at several places in Srinagar on Friday over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Muhammad with the Hurriyat Conference alleging that anti-Muslim measures have become a hallmark of the government.

Protests were held at Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Tengpora and other places in the city.

Holding placards, men, as well as women, staged protests after the Friday congregational prayers, officials said.

They said the protests were peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere.

Authorities have snapped internet on mobile phones in Srinagar as a precautionary measure to prevent rumor-mongering.

The Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while condemning the repeated closure of the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for  Friday prayers by the authorities, alleged that anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim measures are a hallmark of the central rule.

“Deliberately hurting the sentiments of Muslims across the world including in J-K to appease their constituency across India, these people by using derogatory language against Islam and the holy Prophet (PBUH) pronounce their hatred for both and wear it like a badge on their sleeve," the Hurriyat said in a statement.

“In their harshness towards Muslims, they do not even allow us to raise our voice against such bigotry and hatred that causes us so much pain," it said.

The amalgam said the Hurriyat strongly denounces the derogatory remarks made against the Prophet.

"Hurriyat strongly believes in respect and reverence for all religions and religious figures, a fact borne out by peaceful coexistence of people of this land for centuries," it added.

(With PTI inputs)
 

