PM Waived Loans Of 22 People But Couldn't Give Rs 9,000 Cr For HP Monsoon Disaster: Rahul

His statement came days after PM Modi alleged wrongful distribution of Central flood aids by the Congress government in the state and promised action.

Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally at Nahan in Himachal Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waived loans worth Rs 16 lakh-crore of 22 people in the last 10 years but could not give Rs 9,000 crore to deal with the disaster caused by monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday.

Rather than helping the hilly state, Modi made an attempt to "steal" the state's elected government, Gandhi said.

Addressing an election rally at Nahan in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district in support of Congress candidate from Shimla (SC) Parliamentary constituency Vinod Sultanpuri, he said Modi handed over all storage facilities to one person to control the prices of apple.

The share prices of Adani-owned companies rise whenever Narendra Modi is sworn in, Gandhi claimed.

In his speech, Gandhi promised Minimum Support Price on crops and farm loan-waiver if his party comes to power in the Centre.

He appealed to Congress workers to make effort to ensure the victory of party candidates in all four Lok Sabha seats to thwart the attempts of the BJP leaders to "attack" the Constitution of India.

"My sister lives here in Shimla and Rahul and Priyanka are your soldiers at Delhi," he asserted.

He also said media has lost its credibility.

He said if the Congress comes to power it will give one year assured jobs to youths completing graduation under the 'Pehli Naukri Pakki Adhikar' programme.

