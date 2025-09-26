Partha Chatterjee Gets Bail In West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam Case

Partha Chatterjee, accused in the 2022 teacher recruitment irregularities case, has been granted bail by the Calcutta High Court with restrictions on travel and public office.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Partha Chatterjee bail Partha Chatterjee granted bail teacher recruitment scam case
WB School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC dismisses Bail plea by Ex-West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee | File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Calcutta High Court granted bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in the teacher recruitment case.

  • Bail conditions include surrendering his passport and not leaving the trial court’s jurisdiction.

  • The 2022 case led to CBI and ED action after High Court-ordered investigations.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment, PTI reported.

The bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh directed Chatterjee to surrender his passport and not to leave the jurisdiction of the trial court as conditions of the bail. Justice Ghosh also directed that the former minister, who is a Trinamool Congress MLA, not be appointed to any public office during the pendency of the trial.

Jiban Krishna Saha - X
West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam: ED Raids TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha’s Home In Murshidabad

BY PTI

Chatterjee has been accused of being involved in a racket effecting illegal appointments of unmerited candidates to the posts of primary school teachers, assistant school teachers and other posts in the education department.

The matter came to light after several unsuccessful candidates in the teachers’ eligibility test conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education moved the Calcutta High Court. On 8 June 2022, the court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations; the CBI registered an FIR the next day and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodged a case on 24 June 2022 against several office-bearers of the state education department, PTI reported.

Related Content
Related Content
Jobless teachers' protest in Bengal - PTI
Bengal Job Scam: Jobless Teachers Rally Outside SSC Headquarters; Demand Release Of 2016 Recruitment List 

BY PTI

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan: When Is Asia Cup 2025 Final?

  2. Suryakumar Yadav Pleads Not Guilty At ICC Hearing; Told To Not Make Political Remarks

  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Pacers Dominate In 11-Run Win To Seal India Final Clash

  4. PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saim Ayub Registers Most Ducks In Men's T20I Tournament For Full Member Nations

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah Calls Out Kaif's 'Inaccurate' Accusation Over Workload Management On X

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Sonam Wangchuk Misled Locals, Instigated Protestors, Alleges MHA

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  2. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  3. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  4. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. Italy Deploys Second Navy Ship To Escort Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

  3. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  4. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

  5. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar Urges New Global Workforce Model Amid US H-1B, Trade Challenges

  2. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  3. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin

  4. Did Sameer Wankhede's Wife Take A Dig At Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood? Check Out Her Instagram Post

  5. Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Cancer, and Pisces

  6. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  7. PKL 12: Dabang Delhi KC Regain Top Spot With Dominant Display Against U Mumba

  8. International Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations Full List: Amar Singh Chamkila, Ludwig, Rivals Secure Multiple Nods