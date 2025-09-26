Calcutta High Court granted bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in the teacher recruitment case.
The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment, PTI reported.
The bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh directed Chatterjee to surrender his passport and not to leave the jurisdiction of the trial court as conditions of the bail. Justice Ghosh also directed that the former minister, who is a Trinamool Congress MLA, not be appointed to any public office during the pendency of the trial.
Chatterjee has been accused of being involved in a racket effecting illegal appointments of unmerited candidates to the posts of primary school teachers, assistant school teachers and other posts in the education department.
The matter came to light after several unsuccessful candidates in the teachers’ eligibility test conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education moved the Calcutta High Court. On 8 June 2022, the court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations; the CBI registered an FIR the next day and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodged a case on 24 June 2022 against several office-bearers of the state education department, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)