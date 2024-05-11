National

Outlook News Wrap, May 11: Kejriwal's Dig At PM Modi, Solar Storm Hits Earth, Flash Floods In Afghanistan And More

Outlook May 11 News Wrap: Today's top headlines include Delhi CM Kejriwal's verbal attack on PM Modi, strongest solar storm in two decades hitting the Earth, rising death toll in Afghanistan flash flood and many more.

(clockwise) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Northern Lights in Spain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Israeli Envoy Gilad Erdan
info_icon

Hi readers! Trough this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we will straightaway focus on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's fresh attack on PM Modi over his attempts to stifle the Opposition leaders. Kejriwal, who was granted an interim bail yesterday by the Supreme Court, today slammed the Modi-led BJP government and said that if voted to power again, the other Opposition leaders would be arrested as well.

In other news, the strongest solar storm in two decades has struck te Eart on Friday triggering a spectacular display of auroras across nations in Europe and the United States. A flash flood triggered by torrenntial in Afghanistan's Baghlan province has killed several people.

Read All These And Much More On May 11 Outlook News Wrap

'One Nation, One Leader': Delhi CM Kejriwal's Fresh Attack On PM Modi After Release From Jail | Top Quotes

In the first press conference since his release on interim bail from Tihar Jail yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a verbal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slammed him over the 'One Nation, One Leader' mission alleging that the ruling BJP "want to finish us". READ FULL STORY

Solar Storm Hits Earth: Northern Lights Across Countries; Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit

From Tasmania to the United States, the rare solar event has triggered a display of spectacular celestial auroras in skies across nations. However, besides the magnificence and surprise, the hyperactive solar event also holds the potential to cause threatening disruptions to satellites and power grids as it is expected to persist till the weekend.

READ FULL STORY

Afghanistan Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, Dozens Still Missing

At least 62 people have been killed and more than 100 injured after flash flooding hit northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province, Taliban officials said. Heavy rainfall pounded five districts in the province, with warnings that the death toll could rise. Images on social media show devastating scenes of torrents of water sweeping through houses in several villages, leaving a trail of destruction behind. READ FULL STORY.

Watch: Israeli Envoy Shreds Copy Of UN Charter Over Palestine Vote

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, shredded a copy of the UN Charter at the General Assembly on Friday, in protest of a vote to give additional rights to Palestine. READ FULL STORY

IPL 2024 Playoffs: Does RCB Stand A Chance To Qualify? Every Scenario Explained


The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) endured a mid-season collapse in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. But the Faf du Plessis-led outfit mounted a serious late charge with four successive wins and they are still in contention for a playoff spot. Here, we look at how three-time runners can qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. (Key Battles |Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

READ FULL STORY

Kareena Kapoor Khan Receives Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In Her Pregnancy Book Title-Report

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has received a notice from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, on a petition against her pregnancy memoir 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. As per reports, the notice was issued to the actress after an advocate approached the court against using the word 'Bible' in the title of her book.

READ FULL STORY

