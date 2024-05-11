National

'One Nation, One Leader': Delhi CM Kejriwal's Fresh Attack On PM Modi After Release From Jail | Top Quotes

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. Today, while addressing the party workers, Kejriwal slammed the PM Modi-led BJP government over their 'One Nation, One Leader' mission that believes in crushing the Opposition political parties. He further added that, if voted to power once again, the BJP would also take the other Opposition leaders into custody.