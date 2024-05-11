National

'One Nation, One Leader': Delhi CM Kejriwal's Fresh Attack On PM Modi After Release From Jail | Top Quotes

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. Today, while addressing the party workers, Kejriwal slammed the PM Modi-led BJP government over their 'One Nation, One Leader' mission that believes in crushing the Opposition political parties. He further added that, if voted to power once again, the BJP would also take the other Opposition leaders into custody.

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In the first press conference since his release on interim bail from Tihar Jail yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a verbal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slammed him over the 'One Nation, One Leader' mission alleging that the ruling BJP "want to finish us".

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. According to the apex court, the Lok Sabha elections has prompted the consideration of interim bail as at this stage, it was not possible to either conclude the arguments or pronounce the verdict on his petition challenging his arrest by the ED.

Arvind Kejriwal comes out of Tihar Jail on May 10 on interim bail. - Photo by Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Arvind Kejriwal Bail News: Delhi CM Gets Rousing Welcome By AAP, To Hold Roadshow In City Tomorrow

BY Trisha Majumder

Top quotes

  • Targeting the ruling BJP, Kejriwal today said, "They want to crush us, but the Aam Aadmi Party is an idea. It will keep growing the more they try to finish us."

  • Kejriwal also claimed that if the BJP comes to power, the party will change Uttar Pradesh chief minister within two months. "The politics of (BJP leaders) LK Advani, Murli Joshi, Shivraj Chauhan, Vasundhara Raje, Khattar, Raman Singh has been finished. Yogi Adityanath is next. If he (PM Modi) wins, he will change UP Chief Minister within a month," he added referring to how the BJP changes chief ministers before assembly elections to "clip their wings."

null - null
Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: 'Truth Can't Be Defeated', Says AAP; Wife Sunita Calls It 'Victory Of Democracy' | Who Said What

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • "There is a pattern to the BJP's attacks - jail all chief ministers in Opposition-ruled states and overthrow the government," said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. Kejriwal also included how Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was also "hounded" by central agencies.

  • "By arresting me, they have given a message that if Kejriwal is arrested then they will arrest anyone. The name of this mission is 'One Nation, One Leader"

null - Kejriwal got bail on several conditions, including a ban on visiting the chief minister's office or the secretariat
'I Am Back': Arvind Kejriwal's First Message After Walking Out Of Tihar Jail | WATCH

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • Kejriwal today also added that all opposition leaders, including his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav, will be in jail if the BJP is voted to power again.

  • Charging that PM Modi is asking for votes for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said," "These people ask INDIA bloc about their face. I ask BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 will be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan. He will retire next year. He is seeking votes for making Amit Shah the prime minister. Will Shah fulfill Modiji''s guarantee?"

