I am back, said Arvind Kejriwal in a heroic address amid sea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters after walking out of the Tihar jail on Friday following his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.
Delhi Chief Minister and and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal got bail from the Supreme Court till June 1 in connection with the excise or liquor policy case on Friday to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Kejriwal got bail on several conditions, including a ban on visiting the chief minister's office or the secretariat. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE Updates
While Arvind Kejriwal sought bail till June 5, when the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will have concluded, the Supreme Court asked him to surrender on June 2.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 after he skipped multiple summons in connection with the probe agency's investigation of a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy 'scam'. Kejriwal was subsequently sent to judicial custody and was lodged in Tihar jail.
After walking out of jail on Friday, Arvind Kejriwal told his supporters, who had gathered in large numbers, "I had promised to come back soon, here I am."
Arvind Kejriwal further said, "Our country is more than 4,000 years old. But whenever anyone tried to impose dictatorship on this country, people never tolerated it. Today the country is passing through a period of dictatorship. I am fighting against it."
"But 140 crore people will have to come together and defeat the dictatorship," Kejriwal said and announced that he will go to theHanuman temple in Delhi's Connaught Place at 11 am on Saturday after which he will address a press conference at the party office.
In the evening on Saturday, he said he will participate in a roadshow in South Delhi.