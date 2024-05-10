Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: 'Truth Cannot Be Defeated', Says AAP; Wife Sunita Calls It 'Victory Of Democracy'| Other Leaders React

Aam Aadmi Party stated that "truth cannot be defeated" as the Supreme Court issued interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case amidst amid the election fervor.
However, the relief came with conditions, as the court prohibits him from accessing his office or the Delhi secretariat and from signing official documents without prior approval from the lieutenant governor.
This decision grants Kejriwal a 21-day window for campaigning in the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections, following his 50-day custody related to the alleged Delhi excise scam. The court mandates his surrender on June 2, a day after the conclusion of the seven-phase poll.
Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: How Have AAP Leaders Reacted?
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal in post on X wrote that she is thankful for the support of people.
Sunita Kejriwal said, "This is the victory of democracy. It is the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone."
The AAP leaders including Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi held a press conference after the Supreme Court decision came out.
Delhi Minister Atishi speaking to reporters on Friday said, "It is a historic day, not just for AAP but the entire country. BJP has left no stone unturned to turn it into a dictatorial country...SC's decision has given hope to the people that there will be an end to this dictatorship. It is a win of the democracy & constitution."
In a video on X, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh spoke about the Suprme Court order, he said, "Truth can be troubled but not defeated. The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court is welcome. The dictatorship will end. Satyamev Jayate."
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot speaking about the news of interim bail said, "I thank the Supreme Court (SC) for giving justice and the SC also observed that Lok Sabha elections come once in 5 years and it is important for a party chief that he should go among the people and put forward his views...this is the victory of truth."
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said they will now fight the battle to save democracy with more intensity.
In a post on X, he said, "Thanks to the Supreme Court... now we will fight the battle to save democracy with more intensity... Arvind Kejriwal is not a person but a thought...and now will take this thought forward with greater momentum."
Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: Opposition leaders React
Congress leader Pawan Khera hoped former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren also gets due justice.
"We welcome the intervention by the Supreme Court in granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal...We also hope that the prime minister gets enough time after June 4, when he becomes the former prime minister of India, to introspect sitting in Sabarmati Ashram the kind of politics he has indulged in," he said.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also welcomed the Supreme Court order, saying "I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections."
Sharad Pawar, who heads the NCP (SP), said the country remains steadfast in the pursuit of democracy.
"I welcome the interim bail order granted to the chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal by the SC. India remains steadfast in the pursuit of democracy," Pawar wrote on X.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called it a "big win" for Kejriwal.
"And big win for Arvind Kejriwal ji as SC steps in to grant him interim bail. The bid to silence the opposition by BJP is backfiring on them. We Won't be silenced, won't bend, won't give in come what may. Bharat is watching, India is winning! Jai Hind!" she wrote on X.
Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said justice and relief to Kejriwal against the "dictatorial regime" in the country was a huge sign of winds of change
Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: How Did BJP Leaders React?
When asked about Supreme Court granting interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We respect the decision of the Supreme Court. But the agencies are doing their job regarding the allegations and action will be taken on it..."