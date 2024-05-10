Outlook News Wrap, May 10: Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail, Indian Troops Leave Maldives & Other Stories

Hello, readers! This May 10 news wrap by Outlook India brings you the top stories of the day, starting from interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court to court convicting two accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case.
In other news, India withdrew all its soldiers from the Maldives, meeting a deadline set by President Mohamed Muizzu for the complete withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the island nation.
Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy. While granting Arvind Kejriwal interim bail, the Supreme Court said he shall not visit chief minister's office and Delhi Secretariat while he is out of jail. READ FULL STORY
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the case and was subsequently sent to judicial custody. Kejriwal was lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE Updates
Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: 3 Acquitted, 2 Convicted And Sentenced To Life Imprisonment By Pune Court
A special court for UAPA cases in Maharashtra’s Pune on Friday convicted and sentenced two men to life imprisonment and acquitted three, including key accused Virendrasinh Tawde, in the murder of well-known rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar.
Back on August 20, 2013, Dabholkar, a 67-year-old anti-superstition crusader, who headed the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, was shot dead in Pune allegedly by the members of a fringe group during a morning walk. READ FULL STORY
Last Indian Soldiers Leave Maldives Ahead Of May 10 Deadline
India has withdrawn all its soldiers from the Maldives, meeting a deadline set by President Mohamed Muizzu for the complete withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the island nation.
The last batch of Indian soldiers stationed in the Maldives has been repatriated, confirmed Heena Waleed, news agency PTI quoted the President’s Office Chief Spokesperson as saying to Sun.mv news portal. READ FULL STORY
Hunt For India's Next Cricket Coach: Is Dravid's Position Untenable, Here's Update From BCCI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will invite applications for the senior national team's new head coach before Rohit Sharma & Co. leave for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The inaugural T20 World champions had to convince current coach Rahul Dravid for an extension till the carnival in the West Indies and the United States of America with no time to solve the coaching jigsaw. (More Cricket News)
However, the BCCI seems to have learnt from their previous mistake with pressure looking them in the eye having not won an ICC event for over a decade. Dravid, if willing to continue, will have to re-apply for the position. READ FULL STORY
Amid Breakup Rumours, Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Feature In A New Ad Together; Fans React
There were recent rumours that actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who have been dating since 2022, had reportedly called it quits. However, a new promotional video of the couple, has now left fans surprised, and netizens are now wondering if the couple is still indeed together.
Ananya and Aditya, on Friday, shared a new advertisement for an eyewear brand. In the video, the actors are seen trying new glasses, and their chemistry is palpable in the new ad. The rumoured couple does not speak a word in the video, and fans are loving how they are goofing around, and being playful with each other. Since the ad, fans have been impressed by their camaraderie, but are surprised to see them together amid reports that the two broke up last month. READ FULL STORY