Kareena Kapoor Khan Receives Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In Her Pregnancy Book Title-Report

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has received a notice from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, on a petition against her pregnancy memoir 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. As per reports, the notice was issued to the actress after an advocate approached the court against using the word 'Bible' in the title of her book.
As per a report in NDTV, the court notice was issued by a single-judge bench of Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia on advocate Christopher Anthony's petition to register a case against Kareena Kapoor Khan and the book's sellers. For the unversed, Mr Anthony also demanded a ban on the book's sale in his petition. The court has now sought an answer from the 'Crew' actor on why the word 'Bible' was used in her book's title.
Advertisement
Mr Anthony who hails from Jabalpur, is also a social worker and in his petition, he stated that the use of the word 'Bible' in Kareena's book's title has hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community. He said, "Bible is the holy book of Christianity all over the world and it is wrong to compare Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy with the Bible''. He also said that the actress used the word to gain 'cheap publicity' for her book.
Reportedly, Mr Anthony had first approached the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Kareena but they refused to file the complaint. Later, he went to a lower court to file a complaint against her.
Advertisement
But his request was rejected after the court said his petition failed to establish how using the word 'bible' in the book's title was offensive. The petitioner then approached the Additional Sessions Court which dismissed his plea to register a case against Mrs Khan. He then moved the High Court challenging the decision of the Additional Sessions Court.
The next hearing of the case is said to be on July 1. Kareena is yet to respond on the matter.
'Pregnancy Bible', launched in 2021, is about Kareena's pregnancy journey, her tips for would-be moms and parenting guidance.