Kareena Kapoor Khan Receives Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In Her Pregnancy Book Title-Report

Mr Anthony who hails from Jabalpur, is also a social worker and in his petition, he stated that the use of the word 'Bible' in Kareena's book's title has hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community. He said, "Bible is the holy book of Christianity all over the world and it is wrong to compare Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy with the Bible''. He also said that the actress used the word to gain 'cheap publicity' for her book.