Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained

Solar storm likely to affect power grids, communications

Taking cognisance of te possible disruptions caused by the Earth's magnetic field, authorities across countries have notified satellite operators, airlines and the power grid to stay alert and take precautionary steps. Fluctuations in magnetic fields caused by the strong geomagnetic storms often induce currents in long wires, including power lines, which can potentially lead to blackouts. Mreover, long pipelines are also very likely to become electrified, leading to engineering problems.