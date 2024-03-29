International

Iceland Volcano Against Northern Lights | Stunning Pics

A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted three times in December, January and February, sending lava towards a nearby community. The lava has been erupting near the town of Grindavik in Iceland and despite being a scary situation, it has been captured in stunning pictures.

Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco

Lava erupt near the town of Grindavik, Iceland. The volcano in southwestern Iceland that erupted three times in December, January and February, sending lava towards a nearby community, keeps erupting.

Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
Lava erupt near the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
The sun is seen behind lava near the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
The eruption area is seen with the town of Grindavik in the background, on Iceland.

Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
View of the eruption area with the northern lights dancing in the sky near the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
View of the eruption area with the northern lights dancing in the sky near the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
The eruption area is seen with the town of Grindavik in the background, on Iceland.

Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
A view of the lava flowing from the volcano backdropped by the Northern Lights, near the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

