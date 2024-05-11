The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) endured a mid-season collapse in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. But the Faf du Plessis-led outfit mounted a serious late charge with four successive wins and they are still in contention for a playoff spot. Here, we look at how three-time runners can qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. (Key Battles |Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
As things stand, RCB are seventh in the 10-team IPL points table, above the already-eliminated pair of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT). Seven defeats, including six on the trot, in 12 outings jeopardised their playoff hopes.
They have two matches remaining in the regular season (league stage) -- against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Win both and they can make the playoffs with 14 points, given other results go their way. One more defeat, and they are eliminated.
Here's how RCB can qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, assuming they win both the remaining matches: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and CSK lose their remaining matches, and Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) no more than one.
Updated points table after match 59th (GT vs CSK):
Pacesetters Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are almost certain to make the playoffs. Both teams have already accumulated 16 points each (eight wins each from their respective 11 matches). In fact, they are the favourites to take the top two spots.
SRH are third with 14 points (seven wins from 12 matches), while CSK, DC and LSG are joint fourth with 12 points each (six wins in 12 matches).
A look at remaining IPL 2024 fixtures and the outcome of each match directly or indirectly affects RCB's chances:
Match 60 (KKR vs MI) on May 11 - Mumbai Indians are already eliminated, and Kolkata Knight Riders are certain to qualify for playoffs. So, can be ignored.
Match 61 (CSK vs RR) on May 12 - Rajasthan Royals win and keep Chennai Super Kings to 12 points in 13 games. It helps RCB's cause.
Match 62 (RCB vs DC) on May 12 - A virtual knock-out game for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Match 63 (GT vs KKR) on May 13 - A Kolkata Knight Riders' win will knock Gujarat Titans. One less headache for RCB.
Match 64 (DC vs LSG) on May 14 - A win for Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring tie will help RCB's cause (Considering Delhi Capitals' higher net run rate)
Match 65 (RR vs PBKS) on May 15 - Doesn't matter. (Refer to match 60)
Match 66 (SRH vs GT) on May 16 - A Gujarat Titans win keeps Sunrisers Hyderabad to 14 points from 13 matches. (If RCB win both their remaining matches, the net run rate will come into play).
Match 67 (MI vs LSG) on May 17- Mumbai Indians win and Lucknow Super Giants finish on 14 points from 14 matches.
Match 68 (RCB vs CSK) on May 18 - Royals Challengers Bengaluru win (assuming they already beat Delhi Capitals) will give them 14 points and knock Chennai Super Kings out (Refer to match 61).
Match 69 (SRH vs PBKS) on May 19 - A Punjab Kings win will keep Sunrisers Hyderabad to 14 points (refer to match 66).
Match 70 (RR vs KKR) on May 19 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru don't even need to worry.
Summing Up
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win their remaining two games which will give them 14 points and pray that at least two among Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants don't get more than 14 points.
Looking at the remaining fixtures, up to six teams can be tied on 14 points each with net run rate having the final say. Worryingly though for RCB, they would still finish outside the top four if SRH beat PBKS and LSG beat both DC and MI.