Cricket

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sudharsan 'Is A Joy To Watch' - Smith And Moody Hails Indian Youngster

Till the match on Friday, Sudharsan struck runs at a moderate strike rate of 131.67 while coming at No. 3, but the promotion to the opener's slot seemed to have liberated him

Advertisement

India IPL Cricket
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

B Sai Sudharsan broke away from the mould of anchor with a brilliantly crafted hundred against Chennai Super Kings, and the "calm under pressure" demeanour of the Gujarat Titans' opener has left stalwarts Graeme Smith and Tom Moody impressed. (More Sports News)

Till the match on Friday, Sudharsan struck runs at a moderate strike rate of 131.67 while coming at No. 3, but the promotion to the opener's slot seemed to have liberated him.

Against CSK, the Tamil Nadu left-hander made 103 off 51 balls (5x4s, 7x6s) and his strike-rate read 201.96.

Smith said Sudharsan should be given more opportunities.

Advertisement

"Sudharsan is so under the radar, he is the leading run-scorer for GT this season, the fastest Indian to a thousand IPL runs with a difference of six innings. He needs to start being spoken about a bit more," said Smith on JIO Cinema.

Virat Kohli (first from left) and Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bengaluru during match 52 of Indian Premier League 2024. - BCCI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024: Match 62 Preview

BY PTI

Former Australian all-rounder and a revered coach Tom Moody praised Sudharsan for maintaining his composure in the match against a tough opponent.

"The way this young player goes about his business is a joy to watch. He seems so calm under pressure. He seems to have the right answers at the right time.

Advertisement

"He knows when to go big to look for that boundary to take pressure out of an over and he seems to be able to keep pace with the game," said Moody.

Former South Africa skipper Smith lauded the partnership between Sudharsan and Shubman Gill that was worth 210 runs, joint highest for the opening wicket this season.

"The partnership was excellent, left-hand-right-hand combination, they ran between the wickets well; they picked their targets, and their matchups were just outstanding," he added.

Moody also underscored the importance of the alliance between Gill and Sudharsan.

"The partnership was nothing short of extraordinary. They complemented each other exceptionally well, evident in their visible enjoyment on the field, as Gill expressed during the post-match presentation.

"This camaraderie is crucial for any backing and partnership," added Moody.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘This Election Is Between Imaandari Aur Beimaani’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  2. Gujarat Board Class 10 Result Declared: Check Scores Now At gseb.org
  3. Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of Rajasthan
  4. What Is Stopping Govt From Cancelling Revanna's Diplomatic Passport, Asks Jairam Ramesh
  5. UP: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Mother, Wife, Children
Entertainment News
  1. Dev Joshi Of 'Baalveer' Aims For The Skies; Awaits His Turn To Start Pilot Training
  2. Arjun Kapoor Looks Back At Debut Movie ‘Ishaqzaade’ On Its 12th Anniversary
  3. Deepika Singh Talks About Motherhood; Anchal Sahu Shares Memories Of Her Mom
  4. Shiv Thakare’s New Song ‘Koi Baat Nahi’ Is A Statement About Unrequited Love
  5. Naqiyah Haji On Her Bond With Mother: She's My Closest Confidant, My Rock
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama FM Vs Al Ain - AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg Set To Start
  2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sudharsan 'Is A Joy To Watch' - Smith And Moody Hails Indian Youngster
  4. Strong Technical Training Will Help India Get Good Results In Paris Olympics 2024, Says Coach Kim Hyung Tak
  5. Neeraj Chopra Sets Sights On Victory In Next DL Meeting After Narrowly Missing Out in Doha
World News
  1. Meet The 'Panda Dogs': China Zoo's Creative Twist On Chow Chows Sparks Controversy
  2. Israel Orders New Evacuations In The Southern Gaza City Of Rafah As It Prepares To Expand Operations
  3. Solar Fury: Northern Lights Spectacle Expected This Weekend, Rare Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued Prompting Outage Concerns
  4. IMF Doubts Pakistan's Ability To Repay As Support Team Arrives In Islamabad
  5. Singapore PM Lee Says Country Values IIT, IIM Graduates As Talented Pool
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail