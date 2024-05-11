International

Watch: Israeli Envoy Shreds Copy Of UN Charter Over Palestine Vote

The dramatic gesture came ahead of a vote to reconsider Palestine's membership, which won a resounding majority of 143 votes in favour.

AP
Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan | Photo: AP
info_icon

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, shredded a copy of the UN Charter at the General Assembly on Friday, in protest of a vote to give additional rights to Palestine.

The dramatic gesture came ahead of a vote to reconsider Palestine's membership, which won a resounding majority of 143 votes in favour. Twenty-five countries abstained, and nine nations voted against, including the United States and Israel.

Ambassador Erdan used a miniature shredder to destroy a copy of the UN's foundational treaty while declaring to other member states: "Shame on you!"

Watch The Video Here:

His protest came after the UN General Assembly voted to express "deep regret and concern" over the US's decision to veto Palestine's recognition on April 18.

"The State of Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations," the text asserts.

Palestinian ambassador Riyad Mansour spoke about the plight of Palestinians in war-torn Gaza, saying: "As we speak, 1.4 million Palestinians in Rafah wonder if they will survive today." He was referring to Israeli threats of a major attack on the densely populated city in southern Gaza.

At least 34,943 people have been killed and 78,572 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to Palestinian officials. The death toll in Israel from Hamas's October 7 attacks stands at 1,139, with dozens of people still held captive.

