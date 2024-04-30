Hello, readers! We bring to you the top stories of the day in this news wrap. We're diving straight into the controversy over 'obscene videos' involving the now-suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna that has sparked a fresh war of words between Congress and the BJP, with the former alleging latter of not taking any action against the leader of its ally in Karnataka.
In other news, India on Tuesday issued a statement on a report by The Washington Post which named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The Ministry of External Affairs said the report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter.
Advertisement
Read All This And More In Outlook's April 30 News Wrap
Prajwal Revanna Suspended From JD(S) Over Alleged Sex Tapes
Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwan Revanna, facing sexual abuse allegations, has been suspended from the party. The 33-year-old MP, who is the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. READ FULL STORY
'Unwarranted, Unsubstantiated...': MEA Slams Washington Post Report On Pannun 'Assassination Plot' Case
On a report by The Washington Post which named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India on Tuesday issued a statement and said the report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter. READ FULL STORY
Advertisement
Covishield Maker AstraZeneca Admits Its Covid Vaccine Can Cause Rare Side Effects
AstraZeneca, the British pharma giant that developed Covid vaccine Covishield, has admitted in court documents that the vaccine can cause rare side effects, and in some cases, a condition that leads to blood clots and low platelet count. READ FULL STORY
Israel, US Pushing Back Against Possible ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu, Top Israeli Officials
As the war in Gaza rages on, Israel and its primary ally the United States are working towards pushing back a possible arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. The arrest warrant is reportedly against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and other top Israeli officials. READ FULL STORY
LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
Match 48 of Indian Premier League 2024 features two teams that are both coming in with losses in their respective previous games. Fifth-placed Lucknow Super Giants welcome ninth-rung Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Before the LSG vs MI match begins, CLICK HERE for all the key facts and figures from the rivalry
Gurucharan Singh's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With 'TMKOC' Actor, Refutes Depression Rumours
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Gurucharan Singh has been missing for a week now. With many more rumours floating around since the actor went missing, many of his friends and co-stars have spoken up about his unexpected disappearance. Joining the list is his on-screen son Samay Shah, who played the role of Gogi, on the popular sitcom. READ FULL STORY