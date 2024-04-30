National

Outlook News Wrap, April 30: JD(S) MP Suspended Over Alleged Obscene Videos, Rumours Around Missing TMKOC Actor & More

Outlook April 30 News Wrap: Top stories of the day include the row over JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged sex tapes, rumours around missing TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh, MEA's response to a report by The Washington Post on alleged Pannun murder plot and much more.

Advertisement

X
L: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna | Missing TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh Photo: X
info_icon

Hello, readers! We bring to you the top stories of the day in this news wrap. We're diving straight into the controversy over 'obscene videos' involving the now-suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna that has sparked a fresh war of words between Congress and the BJP, with the former alleging latter of not taking any action against the leader of its ally in Karnataka.

In other news, India on Tuesday issued a statement on a report by The Washington Post which named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The Ministry of External Affairs said the report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter.

Advertisement

Read All This And More In Outlook's April 30 News Wrap

Prajwal Revanna Suspended From JD(S) Over Alleged Sex Tapes

Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwan Revanna, facing sexual abuse allegations, has been suspended from the party. The 33-year-old MP, who is the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. READ FULL STORY

'Unwarranted, Unsubstantiated...': MEA Slams Washington Post Report On Pannun 'Assassination Plot' Case

On a report by The Washington Post which named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India on Tuesday issued a statement and said the report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter. READ FULL STORY

Advertisement

Covishield Maker AstraZeneca Admits Its Covid Vaccine Can Cause Rare Side Effects

AstraZeneca, the British pharma giant that developed Covid vaccine Covishield, has admitted in court documents that the vaccine can cause rare side effects, and in some cases, a condition that leads to blood clots and low platelet count. READ FULL STORY

Israel, US Pushing Back Against Possible ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu, Top Israeli Officials

As the war in Gaza rages on, Israel and its primary ally the United States are working towards pushing back a possible arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. The arrest warrant is reportedly against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and other top Israeli officials. READ FULL STORY

LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Match 48 of Indian Premier League 2024 features two teams that are both coming in with losses in their respective previous games. Fifth-placed Lucknow Super Giants welcome ninth-rung Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Before the LSG vs MI match begins, CLICK HERE for all the key facts and figures from the rivalry

Gurucharan Singh's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With 'TMKOC' Actor, Refutes Depression Rumours

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Gurucharan Singh has been missing for a week now. With many more rumours floating around since the actor went missing, many of his friends and co-stars have spoken up about his unexpected disappearance. Joining the list is his on-screen son Samay Shah, who played the role of Gogi, on the popular sitcom. READ FULL STORY

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Squad Announced; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Included
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Won't Let Reservation Meant For Dalits, SC/STs Go To Muslims...' Says PM Modi