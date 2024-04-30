Gurucharan Singh's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With 'TMKOC' Actor, Refutes Depression Rumours

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Gurucharan Singh has been missing for a week now. With many more rumours floating around since the actor went missing, many of his friends and co-stars have spoken up about his unexpected disappearance. Joining the list is his on-screen son Samay Shah, who played the role of Gogi, on the popular sitcom.
During a conversation with The Indian Express, the actor recalled their last conversation, and shed light on the actor’s professional activities before he went missing.
“I spoke with him 4 to 5 months back over the phone. The conversation went on for an hour or more and he kept motivating me. We spoke about running with dreams. I was missing him a lot, especially as we were not working together anymore and we were reminiscing,” Shah said. Notably, the duo’s last meeting was at Dilip Joshi’s son’s reception.
He further shared his views on various reports that are claiming that the missing actor was suffering from depression, stating, “He was happy when we spoke. I still cannot believe that people are saying he was depressed. He is not that kind of a person, but then you cannot predict how human consciousness works sometimes. Whenever we spoke, he was very kind and sweet, he was keeping alright, and he would continuously check on me. I don’t think he was in depression.”
Shah also went on to state that Gurucharan had “a lot of things” planned professionally. “He was working on a Punjabi film, but I don’t have a clear picture because he is someone who likes to give surprises. I was both excited and curious to know what he is up to. I am not sure, but the movie was called GCS. I think he was also working on an app. I think he will be back very soon,” he said.
Lastly, he concluded by leaving a message for his on-screen father, “I just want him to know that please call me, whatever it is, please call me. He will understand this and be able to decrypt my comment.”
Gurucharan Singh has been missing since April 22. After his father filed a missing person case, police investigation is going on in full swing.