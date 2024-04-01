On Pannun Murder Plot, US Envoy Says 'Red Line' Shouldn't Be Crossed By Any Country

United States' Ambassador to India on Sunday said that a 'red line' should not be crossed between the two countries as he acknowledged that India and the US are working together in the investigation of the alleged foiled assassination plot against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship. Pannun, 'legal advisor' and spokesperson for Khalistani separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has repeatedly issued threats against India.
'US Protects Free Speech For Better Or Worse...'
Referring to the Khalistani marches and the threats issued by Pannun, United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said that the American system protects free speech "for better or for worse," adding that an American citizen can be convicted or deported only according to the country's laws.
Garcetti said for an American citizen to be convicted in an American court, "it has to meet" their law.
"When people do step over the line saying something will be bombed as opposed to saying somebody shouldn't fly. The United States freedom of speech, we want success for anybody if there's a criminal accusation to actually reach the threshold that would have a successful outcome," Garcetti said in an interview with news agency ANI.
"Under our law, for an American citizen to be convicted in an American court or to be deported to have a criminal case in another country, it has to meet our law, and so we'll continue working. And if anybody ever says something that steps over that line, and I know it's gotten very close, we will be working together on that," he added.
Last year, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a threat that Air India would not be allowed to operate on November 19. Following this, he also threatened an attack on the Indian Parliament on the anniversary of the Parliament attack on December 13.
'Red Line Should Not Be Crossed'
Speaking on the ongoing investigation into the alleged plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Garcetti said that the fact that New Delhi and Washington are working together to hold those behind criminal action, shows how strong and close the India-US relationship currently is.
He, however, also added that a 'red line' should not be crossed and no government employee of any country can be involved in an assassination plot of a foreign citizen.
"I think that's absolutely critical. For any of us, just abstractly, that has to be a red line. No government or government employee can be involved in the alleged assassination of one of your own citizens. That's just an unacceptable red line," Garcetti said.
"Any country, having an active member of their government involved in a second country trying to assassinate one of their citizens. That's, I think, usually a red line for any country. That's a basic issue of sovereignty. That's a basic issue of rights," he added.
As per the US Justice Department indictment, an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, who is currently in custody, has been charged with murder-for-hire plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The US Justice Department had claimed that an Indian government employee, who was not identified in the indictment filed, had recruited Gupta to hire a hitman to allegedly assassinate Pannun, which was foiled by US authorities.