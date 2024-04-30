Cricket

LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Lucknow Super Giants will aim to break into the top four of the IPL 2024 points table, while for the Mumbai Indians, this is a must-win encounter. Check out the key stats from the LSG vs MI derby - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, highest score and best bowling figures

Advertisement

KL Rahul, LSG vs RR, IPL 2024, AP photo
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has fared well with the bat against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Photo: AP
info_icon

Match 48 of Indian Premier League 2024 features two teams that are both coming in with losses in their respective previous games. Fifth-placed Lucknow Super Giants welcome ninth-rung Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)

KL Rahul's LSG suffered a seven-wicket defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, while Hardik Pandya's MI slumped to a narrow 10-run loss to the Delhi Capitals. While LSG will aim to notch up vital points and break into the top four of the IPL 2024 points table, for MI, this is a must-win encounter.

Bumrah's 4-over spell of 3 wickets for 21 runs proved decisive as Mumbai Indians secured a 9-run victory over Punjab Kings. - IPL/BCCI
MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Moody Slams Pandya's Decision To Withdraw Bumrah After Two Overs

BY PTI

Advertisement

Before the LSG vs MI match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians: Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have faced off four times in the Indian Premier League so far, of which Lucknow have won three and Mumbai one. The two teams last faced off in the IPL 2023 Eliminator, where MI had notched up their only victory over LSG. Akash Madhwal had scalped five wickets for just five runs as MI defeated LSG by a whopping 81 runs.

Akash Madhwal said skipper Rohit Sharma knew his strengths and how to use him. - null
I Am Not Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement: Mumbai Indians' Akash Madhwal

BY PTI

LSG Vs MI: Highest Run-Scorers

Super Giants skipper KL Rahul holds the record for the most runs scored in this derby, with 206 runs from two innings to his name. His teammate Marcus Stoinis is next in line with 139 runs from four outings, and Mumbai's Ishan Kishan is third with 95 runs.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants: Highest Wicket-Takers

With the aforementioned five-wicket haul, Akash Madhwal jointly leads the charts alongside LSG seamer Yash Thakur, when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. Both have taken five wickets from two games, though Madhwal's economy rate (4.66 as against Thakur's 9.25) is far superior.

MI Vs LSG: Highest Individual Score

In addition to having scored the most runs, Rahul also has the highest individual score in this match-up, with identical hundreds (103 not out) to his name from two clashes in IPL 2022.

KL Rahul - X/@LucknowIPL
IPL 2024: 'Defence minister KL Rahul' - LSG Skipper Jokes On His Slow Strike Rate

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians: Best Bowling Figures

Madhwal's five-for is the best bowling performance from either side in this fixture. The scarcely believable figures of 5/5 are unrivalled, and it will take some doing for any bowler to better them.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. Gurucharan Singh's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With 'TMKOC' Actor, Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Pant, Pandya In Running For Vice-Captaincy?
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, Facing Sexual Abuse Allegations, Likely To Get Suspended From Party