LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Match 48 of Indian Premier League 2024 features two teams that are both coming in with losses in their respective previous games. Fifth-placed Lucknow Super Giants welcome ninth-rung Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)
KL Rahul's LSG suffered a seven-wicket defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, while Hardik Pandya's MI slumped to a narrow 10-run loss to the Delhi Capitals. While LSG will aim to notch up vital points and break into the top four of the IPL 2024 points table, for MI, this is a must-win encounter.
Before the LSG vs MI match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians: Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced off four times in the Indian Premier League so far, of which Lucknow have won three and Mumbai one. The two teams last faced off in the IPL 2023 Eliminator, where MI had notched up their only victory over LSG. Akash Madhwal had scalped five wickets for just five runs as MI defeated LSG by a whopping 81 runs.
LSG Vs MI: Highest Run-Scorers
Super Giants skipper KL Rahul holds the record for the most runs scored in this derby, with 206 runs from two innings to his name. His teammate Marcus Stoinis is next in line with 139 runs from four outings, and Mumbai's Ishan Kishan is third with 95 runs.
Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants: Highest Wicket-Takers
With the aforementioned five-wicket haul, Akash Madhwal jointly leads the charts alongside LSG seamer Yash Thakur, when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. Both have taken five wickets from two games, though Madhwal's economy rate (4.66 as against Thakur's 9.25) is far superior.
MI Vs LSG: Highest Individual Score
In addition to having scored the most runs, Rahul also has the highest individual score in this match-up, with identical hundreds (103 not out) to his name from two clashes in IPL 2022.
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians: Best Bowling Figures
Madhwal's five-for is the best bowling performance from either side in this fixture. The scarcely believable figures of 5/5 are unrivalled, and it will take some doing for any bowler to better them.