Unwarranted, Unsubstantiated...': MEA Slams Washington Post Report On Pannun 'Assassination Plot' Case

On a report by The Washington Post which named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India on Tuesday issued a statement and said the report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter.
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship. Pannun, 'legal advisor' and spokesperson for Khalistani separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has repeatedly issued threats against India.
The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, named a Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
Advertisement
"The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
"There is an ongoing investigation of the high level committee set up by the Government of India to look into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists and others," he said.
As per the US Justice Department indictment, an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, who is currently in custody, has been charged with murder-for-hire plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The US Justice Department had claimed that an Indian government employee, who was not identified in the indictment filed, had recruited Gupta to hire a hitman to allegedly assassinate Pannun, which was foiled by US authorities.
Advertisement
Randhir Jaiswal was on Tuesday responding to media queries on The Washington Post report. "Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful," Jaiswal said.
On December 7, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament that India instituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the US in the case as the matter has a bearing on national security.