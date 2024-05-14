Outlook News Wrap May 14: SC's Move On Patanjali Misleading Ads, ED To Accuse AAP, Mumbai Rain Death Toll And More

In other news, while parts of the country battle scorching temperatures and heatwave conditions, some states have been hit by unseasonal rains that have impacted daily life of residents. While Mumbai's wild storm and rain of Monday, May 14 is now well-known, Karnataka's Bengaluru has also received heavy rain and gusty winds, resulting in over 1,000 tree getting uprooted across the city between May 6 and 12.