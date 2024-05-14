Outlook News Wrap May 14: SC's Move On Patanjali Misleading Ads, ED To Accuse AAP, Mumbai Rain Death Toll And More

Hi Readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines off the day. Today we are straightaway focusing on the Supreme Court's move on Patanjali's misleading advertisements row where the apex court reserved an order on contempt notice issued to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Acharya Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in connection to a case filed by Indian Mdical Association (IMA) in 2022.
In other news, while parts of the country battle scorching temperatures and heatwave conditions, some states have been hit by unseasonal rains that have impacted daily life of residents. While Mumbai's wild storm and rain of Monday, May 14 is now well-known, Karnataka's Bengaluru has also received heavy rain and gusty winds, resulting in over 1,000 tree getting uprooted across the city between May 6 and 12.
Read All These And Much More On Outlook's May 14 News Wrap
SC Pulls Up IMA Chief For Interview In Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: '...Lampooing The Court'
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved an order on contempt notice issued to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Acharya Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in the case of the misleading ad. The case pertains to plea filed in 2022 by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), alleging a smear campaign by Patanjali against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine. READ FULL STORY.
AAP To Be Made Accused In Next Charge Sheet In Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Tells HC
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that they will make the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party an accused in their next charge sheet which will be filed next in connection to the Delhi excise policy scam case that the probe agency is currently investigating. READ FULL STORY.
Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
As the dust storm in Mumbai brought the city to a standstill, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more wet spells across India, especially for the southern peninsula. Meanwhile, for the north, severe temperatures and heatwave warnings have been issued. READ FULL STORY.
'Kejriwal Will Take Strict Action': AAP's Sanjay Singh Confirms Delhi CM's PA 'Misbehaved' With Swati Maliwal
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will take strict action on the recent allegation against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar of "misbehaving" with AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence. READ FULL STORY.
Wheat, Electricity And Taxes: What Caused Protests and Clashes In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
As Pakistan's economic crisis deepens and tensions rise in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee has declared a "black day" on Tuesday over the killing of three people in the clashes with Pakistani paramilitary forces. READ FULL STORY.
Elon Musk Forecasts Full Solution To Chess Within 10 Years; Grandmasters React Strongly
CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, Elon Musk, has predicted that chess will essentially ‘be solved’ within 10 years, similar to checkers. However, Musk’s opinion drew sharp responses from some of the world’s top grandmasters and others in the chess community. (More Sports News). READ FULL STORY.
Cannes 2024: How Cannes Film Festival Is Sitting On Combustible Controversies Of #MeToo, Israel-Hamas War, Protests And Strikes
The Cannes Film Festival is rarely quiet, but this year’s edition may be the most loud and unsettling in recent memory. As the red carpet rolls out at the Palais des Festivals on the 77th Cannes Film Festival, rest assured that it will take place against a backdrop of war, protest, prospective strikes, and growing #MeToo upheaval in France, which has long been averse to the movement. READ FULL STORY.