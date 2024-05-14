Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner

The strong dust storm in Mumbai caused a hoarding at a petrol pump to collapse, instantly killing people. As per the latest update from BMC and the National Disaster Relief Force, at least 14 people have died due to the hoarding collapse.
As per NDRF the death toll has increased to 14 people, while BMC's latest statement says the death toll stands at 12.
NDRF has added that there were a total of 88 victims from the hoarding collapse, of which 74 were injured but rescued.
The 70-metre billboard collapsed in Ghatkopar on Monday after Mumbai was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms. The illegal hoarding fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar's Cheddanagar Junction.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde oversaw the rescue operations on Monday night and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of the deceased and treatment for those who were injured in the incident.
Cops Register FIR Against Owner And Others
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has register an FIR against the owner of Ego Media and others after the hoarding collapsed in Ghotakpur.
The owner, Bhavesh Bhinde and others have been booked under sections 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently) of the Indian Penal Code.
Authorities told The Times Of India that the case has been registered at Pantnager police station and a probe into the hoarding collapse is underway. Officials have further added no prior permission had been taken for the billboard that collapsed, making it illegal.
Dust Storm Beings Mumbai To A Standstill
A strong dust storm brought the bustling city of Mumbai to a stand still on Monday. With low to almost no visibility, several flight and train operations were delayed or cancelled.
The strong winds swept through the city and uprooted poles, scaffoldings, trees and caused widespread destruction. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and heavy rains over parts of Maharashtra for Tuesday as well.