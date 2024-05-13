National

Mumbai Dust Storm: Scary Visuals Of Destruction And Chaos

The worst of the devastation was seen in Ghatkopar, where a giant billboard collapsed, killing at least eight people and injuring 64 others. Many more are feared trapped under the debris.

Mumbai Dust Storm | Photo: ANI Screengrab
A severe dust storm swept through Mumbai on Monday evening, leaving a trail of destruction and disruption in its wake. Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted poles, scaffolding, and trees, causing widespread damage and chaos.

Flash floods in Sikkim - null
Sikkim Flash Floods Are A Reminder That Disasters Are Not So ‘Natural’

BY Outlook Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a "nowcast warning" forecasting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain for Thane, Palghar, and Mumbai.

As the storm hit, Metro and local train services were disrupted, and traffic came to a standstill. Commuters sought shelter from the storm, which brought gusty winds and heavy rain to areas like Ghatkopar, Bandra Kurla, and Dharavi.

Social media platforms were flooded with photos and videos capturing the rare and dramatic spectacle of a thick dust storm engulfing the cityscape.

SCARY VISUALS FROM MUMBAI DUST STORM

  • A massive iron hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar, crushing cars and trapping pedestrians. The billboard was opposite a fuel station, and visuals show the structure crashing down right in the middle of the refuelling facility. The metal frame of the billboard tore through the roof of several cars that were at the fuel station.

Watch the video here (Source: ANI):

  • Scaffolding beside a building that is several storeys high came crashing down on the road amid a severe dust storm. Visuals of the incident show the structure coming apart, while motorists and pedestrians below sped up to get away from the path of the collapsing structure. The incident happened on the Thane-Belapur road.

Watch the video here (Source: X):

  • In Jogeshwari, a tree was uprooted due to strong winds and fell on an autorickshaw, injuring the driver, Hayat Khan, who was taken to a nearby hospital by locals.

Watch the video here (Source: ANI):

  • A tall metal structure standing opposite a building collapsed due to a strong storm in the Wadala area of Maharashtra.

Watch the video here (Source: ANI):

  • Videos from parts of Mumbai, including Goregaon, showed reduced visibility due to the dust storm, with commuters struggling to make their way through the dense cloud of dust and debris. 

Watch the video here (Source: Mumbai Weather):

Rescue operations are ongoing.

