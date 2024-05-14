National

Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap

As the dust storm in Mumbai brought the city to a standstill, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more wet spells across India, especially for the southern peninsula. Meanwhile, for the north, severe temperatures and heatwave warnings have been issued.

Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
info_icon

Mumbai witnessed a severe dust storm on Monday, not only impacted flight and train operations but also killed 12 due to a hoarding collapse. In Ghotakpur, a massive hoarding fell due to the strong winds. As the death toll increases, rescue officials are working to find those trapped in the debris.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police has registered a case against Bhavesh Bhide and booked them under sections 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently) of the IPC.

More Rain To Come?

As per the weather department, the southern peninsula of India is expected to witness a "wet spell with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds" till Friday, May 17.

Furthermore, for eastern and central parts of India, rains accompanied with thunderstorm and strong winds have been predicted for Tuesday - May 14.

"Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & squally winds (40-60 kmph) very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during next 5 days," stated IMD in its weather forecast.

Weather Wrap For May 14

As per the weather warnings issued by the weather department for Tuesday, thunderstorms and heavy rains have been predicted over Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and other states for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, weather subdivisions have been urged to be prepared for likely hailstorms and thunderstorms today.

Heatwave Alert For Rajasthan, UP And More

As per IMD, states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Bihar are expected to see heatwave like conditions as the week goes on by.

Rajasthan has already been recording extreme heat levels with the temperature crossing 40 degree Celsius. For May 13, the IMD reported that the maximum temperature was recorded at Kota at 43.1 degree Celsius.

"Heat wave conditions likely over West Rajasthan during May 15 to 17; over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, East Rajasthan and south Haryana on May 16 and 17 and northwest Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on May 17," stated IMD.

