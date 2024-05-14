AAP To Be Made Accused In Next Charge Sheet In Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Tells HC

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that they will make the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party an accused in their next charge sheet which will be filed next in connection to the Delhi excise policy scam case that the probe agency is currently investigating.
Arvind Kejriwal was granted a 21-day interim bail by Supreme Court in the Delhi Excise Policy case on May 10.
The probe agency was addressing AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the Delhi HC when they stated this.
The ED opposed Manish Sisodia's bail plea today as they further claimed that there were concerted efforts by the accused to delay trial in excise policy scam case.
The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in the same case till May 20.