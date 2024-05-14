National

AAP To Be Made Accused In Next Charge Sheet In Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Tells HC

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that they will make the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party an accused in their next charge sheet which will be filed next in connection to the Delhi excise policy scam case that the probe agency is currently investigating.

(Photo by Sameer Sehgal via Getty Images)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Amritsar Constituency Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal with party leaders during a road show ahead of the Lok Sabha election at Hall bazaar on April 25, 2024 in Amritsar, India. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal via Getty Images)
info_icon

Arvind Kejriwal was granted a 21-day interim bail by Supreme Court in the Delhi Excise Policy case on May 10.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to excise policy - PTI
Arvind Kejriwal Bail: Conditions Imposed On AAP Chief By SC While Granting Interim Bail

BY Outlook Web Desk

The probe agency was addressing AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the Delhi HC when they stated this.

The ED opposed Manish Sisodia's bail plea today as they further claimed that there were concerted efforts by the accused to delay trial in excise policy scam case.

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in the same case till May 20.

