Other Sports

Elon Musk Forecasts Full Solution To Chess Within 10 Years; Grandmasters React Strongly

On X, many users disagreed with Musk's prediction, arguing that chess is too complex for computers to fully "solve" in just 10 years

Elon Musk Is TIME’s Person Of The Year: 10 Tweets Of SpaceX Owner That Went Viral In 2021
info_icon

CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, Elon Musk, has predicted that chess will essentially ‘be solved’ within 10 years, similar to checkers. However, Musk’s opinion drew sharp responses from some of the world’s top grandmasters and others in the chess community. (More Sports News)

On X, many users disagreed with Musk's prediction, arguing that chess is too complex for computers to fully "solve" in just 10 years. They believe that human creativity and intuition in the game cannot be replicated by machines. So, while Musk's opinion is interesting, it's not widely accepted in the chess community.

After Musk initially shared a photo of a device, which one social media user immediately linked to unsubstantiated rumors, the conversation began on X. It was suggested that Hans Niemann was using a sex toy to cheat in games.

Rameshbabu Praggnanadhaa with his sister Vaishali Rameshbabu. - Photo: X/ @ChessbaseIndia
Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa, Humpy, Vaishali To Lead India's Challenge

BY PTI

Musk replied to that, stating, “I have to say that if he did use Stockfish butt vibes, he deserved to win. At least once."

"Computers are so much better than humans at chess, it’s absurd. I predict that chess will be essentially fully solved (like checkers) within 10 years,” he said.

Niemann tweeted: “Although my innocence has been proven by multiple official chess organizations, I understand the comedic value behind this conspiracy theory. I look forward to becoming world chess champion, and letting the chess speak for itself.”

In response to Musk’s comment, Emil Sutovsky, the CEO of chess’ global governing body FIDE, said, “Engines haven’t advanced much for few years now. Even the task of solving all positions with 9 pieces can’t be completed. It’ll take years to cover 10 pieces, and you have 32. Engines are incomparably better than humans for 20 years now, but no checkers-type solution expected.”

There were some comments from prominent Chess people supporting Musk's thought. Peter Heine Nielsen, renowned for training both Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, expressed his agreement with Musk's views on chess from a technical standpoint. He mentioned, "For practical purposes, chess is close to being solved."

Nielsen highlighted that while chess lacks the uncertainty element found in games like poker due to the absence of a "fog of war," it remains a perfect sport from a global perspective.

Former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik chimed in, tweeting, "In some sense, agree, 'fully enough' to understand almost everything about the game. But still, humans competing against each other will be interesting for the public if we find a way to ensure no computer assistance during games. The public will wonder who of the two players is dumber."

In 2022, Musk had claimed that he found chess too simple to be useful in real life. He had also taken digs at former World Champion Garry Kasparov, calling him an 'idiot'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Central University Of Kerala Professor Held For Sexually Harassing Woman At Amusement Park
  2. Qantas To Operate Daily Flights Between Bengaluru And Sydney From Dec To Mar Next Year
  3. Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam Appears Before ED In Money Laundering Case
  4. Goa Board Results 2024: GBSHSE To Declare 10th Results On May 15
  5. Mumbai Storm And Rain: 14 Killed In Hoarding Collapse Incident, Dozens Injured As Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Nitanshi Goel Becomes IMDb Breakout Star For Her Role In ‘Laapataa Ladies’
  2. Jackie Shroff Approaches Delhi HC Seeking Protection Of His Personality Rights-Report
  3. Off To London, Tara Sutaria Flaunts Cool Chic Look In Black Oversized Tee, Shorts & Boots
  4. Is ‘Heeramandi 2’ Unlikely? Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals He Won't 'Ever Be Able To Make It Again'
  5. Bishnoi Community Head Issues Statement On Black Buck Case, Demand Apology From Salman Khan
Sports News
  1. Harmanpreet Plans Comprehensive Trials For Olympic Squad Combinations Ahead Of Final Selections
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Announce 15-Member Squad; Najmul Hossain Shanto To Lead
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  4. EPL Permutations: What Does Arsenal Need To Do To Win The Title - Explainer
  5. Elon Musk Forecasts Full Solution To Chess Within 10 Years; Grandmasters React Strongly
World News
  1. Australian Doctor Cancer-Free After Experimental Treatment Based On Own Research
  2. India And US Have Firm Foundation Of Strategic Alignment: Condoleezza Rice
  3. Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work
  4. Whistleblower Who Exposed Alleged Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan Sentenced To Prison
  5. Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat; Radical Amritpal Singh's Parents Campaign For Him In Punjab
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival