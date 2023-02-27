Oppn Parties Not United To Face Modi, NDA Will Come To Power Again: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said the NDA will once again come to power in the country as opposition parties are not united to face "a strong man" like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi cannot lead the Congress party and can't be compared with Modi, he said. Athawale, who is Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, was in town for a day-long visit.



"I respect Sonia Gandhi ji. For 20 years she was the president, but she announced that she will be out of politics due to health and Rahul Gandhi is not very strong... He cannot lead the party... He was defeated in UP and now he is a member of Parliament from Kerala... A comparison between Rahul Gandhi and Modi is not possible," Athawale said while speaking to reporters here. He said the opposition parties in the country will not be able to defeat Modi who is a "strong man".



"NDA will again come to power. Modi is a strong leader and all communities in the country are supporting him. Modi is a strong man... On one side it's Modi and on the other side all other opposition party leaders. They are not united," he said. The Union Minister said that so far 1,658 old age homes had been established in the country with the help of the Social Justice Department and among them, nine were in Kerala.



Athawale said the Central government will start one old age home in each district of Kerala."Out of the 1,720 de-addiction centers functioning with the financial assistance of the Department of Social Justice, 109 are in Kerala," he said. The Ministry has been working for the welfare of all sections of the society irrespective of caste and religion, he added.