Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Operations Being Digitised, No More Physical Visits To Government Offices In Few Years: Minister

Home National

Operations Being Digitised, No More Physical Visits To Government Offices In Few Years: Minister

The West Bengal Urban Development minister also said an amount of Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned for IT upgradation and modernisation in the state. "We are looking at making more and more operations online for the ease of people.

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim. (File photo)
Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim. (File photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:42 pm

West Bengal minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday asserted that in the next few years, people will not have to physically visit most state government offices, as bulk of the operations are being digitised.

Hakim said the state government is aiming at reducing the number of its offices in the coming years. "I can assure you that in the next few years, nobody will have to visit the corporation office, everything will be online," Hakim said here on the sidelines of the ABP Group-organised INFOCOM 2022.

The West Bengal Urban Development minister also said an amount of Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned for IT upgradation and modernisation in the state. "We are looking at making more and more operations online for the ease of people.

 This will not apply only to the corporation office. In fact, we are mulling reducing the number of government offices in future," Hakim said. On the recent announcement about closing down hookah bars in the city, he said the modalities of the move have to be worked out with the stakeholders.

"There is a meeting with hookah bar and restaurant owners next week, where we will discuss the matter," the mayor said. Hakim had on Friday said all hookah bars in Kolkata will be shut down, after allegations of illegal drug use at these places.

He also said a football ground will come up at the Dhapa dumping ground on the eastern outskirts of the city within the next two-three years. Hakim, however, did not elaborate about the proposal. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Two Weeks After Joining BJP, Ex-Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee Wants To Quit Party

Ex-Kolkata Mayor And TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee Joins BJP

'Deeply Ashamed': Kolkata Mayor's Daughter Condemns Mamata Banerjee's Inaction In Doctors' Strike

Tags

National West Bengal Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim State Government Offices ABP Group-organised INFOCOM 2022 West Bengal Urban Development IT Upgradation Kolkata
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI