On His Birthday, PM Modi Urges Indians To Buy 'Swadesi' Products, Hails Operation Sindoor

While addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said that India destroyed the hideouts in Pakistan by carrying out Operation Sindoor, adding that in this "new India", the country is not afraid of nuclear threats.

Outlook News Desk
Indian PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
1: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh on his 75th birthday on September 17, 2025.

2: During his speech, he spoke of Operation Sindoor, new GST reforms and urged Indians to purchase Swadesi products.

On his 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, inaugurating the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' on Wednesday. He said that “new India" does not fear "nuclear blackmail.”

Speaking of Operation Sindoor, he asserted that Indian soldiers had brought Pakistan “to its knees in a blink”, destroying the "terror" launch pads.

He launched the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns from Dhar district, laying the foundation stone of the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park.

PM Modi stated, today, India gives utmost priority to the security of "Mother India," and that "terrorists from Pakistan had wiped off the 'sindoor' of our sisters and daughters." He added that India destroyed the hideouts by carrying out Operation Sindoor, and in this "new India", the country is not afraid of nuclear threats.

“I want all of you sisters and mothers to visit these medical camps and get tested. As a son and brother, I can request this much from you. You won’t have to pay anything for the tests and the medicines. There will be no fee.”

He continued to say that today is a historic day, as the Indian Army freed Hyderabad and restored India’s pride, "as a symbol of unity of India, we celebrate this day as Hyderabad Liberation Day.”

Speaking of the GST reforms during his address, he said that from September 22, new GST reforms will be implemented. "We have to take advantage of them by buying Indian products... Every shop should have a board that says, 'Garv se Kaho, ye swadesi hai'. State governments should run a campaign for this..."

He stated that this is the time of festivals, and "the Mantra of 'swadesi' products" should be repeated.

He requested the 140 crore Indians that "whatever you buy, should be made in India."

"When we buy made-in-India products, our money stays within the country. And that money can be used for developmental projects."

