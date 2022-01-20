Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Rural Polls: SEC Asks DGP To Enforce COVID Norms During Nomination Filing

Odisha's special relief commissioner had issued guidelines for the panchayat polls and prohibited gatherings and public meetings.

Odisha Rural Polls: SEC Asks DGP To Enforce COVID Norms During Nomination Filing
Candidates are holding public gatherings, thus violating the COVID guidelines (Representational Image) -

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 3:27 pm

The State Election Commission, Odisha on Thursday instructed Director General of Police S K Bansal to ensure strict enforcement of COVID protocols during campaign and nomination filing by candidates for upcoming panchayat elections.

In a letter to the DGP, SEC Secretary RN Sahu said that people were assembling in large numbers during the nomination filing process that started on January 17. "Candidates are also holding public meetings, violating the COVID guidelines," he said, "adding that many of them are expected to file their nominations on January 21, the last day for the exercise."

"The commission hereby directs that necessary instructions be issued to all SPs, including COVID observers, to ensure large gatherings do not take place for filing nominations and meetings in public places," Sahu said. The poll panel has laid down COVID-19 guidelines, which were discussed in the January 15 meeting with the district collectors and superintendents of police for strict enforcement during elections, he said.

Related stories

Odisha Logs 10,368 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Deaths

SEC Bans Liquor Sale 48 Hours Before Odisha Panchayat Polls

Odisha Starts Trial Run Of 'OmiSure' Kits For Detection Of Omicron Variant

He also stated that DSP level officers have been appointed as COVID-19 observers in each district. Odisha's special relief commissioner had also issued guidelines for the panchayat polls and prohibited gatherings and public meetings.

The coastal state recorded 10,368 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the tally to 11,77,462, while the single-day death count of seven was the highest in more than three months. The toll mounted to 8,501 with four deaths in Bhubaneswar and one each in Sambalpur, Khurda and Ganjam districts. The rural polls will be held in five phases between February 16 and 24. Counting of votes will be conducted on February 26, 27 and 28.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Odisha Panchayat Polls Elections COVID-19 Covid Protocols State Election Commission
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Car Hits People In Bengal Hospital; Woman Killed, 3 Injured

Car Hits People In Bengal Hospital; Woman Killed, 3 Injured

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Suspecting Fidelity, Man Murders Wife

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused

Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana Filed Nomination From Khatoli

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony