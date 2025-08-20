NHRC Issues Notice To Odisha Govt Over 19-Year-Old’s Self-Immolation In Kendrapara

NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of girl’s self-immolation in Kendrapara district.
Victim had allegedly faced blackmail threats from a former male friend.
Family accuses police of inaction for six months despite formal complaint.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday (August 20, 2025) issued a notice to the Odisha government and the Director General of Police (DGP) over the self-immolation of a 19-year-old girl in Kendrapara district. The commission has sought a detailed report on the incident within two weeks.
In a statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the girl’s death, which occurred earlier this month. The case has triggered outrage as the victim’s family alleged persistent police inaction on her blackmail complaint.
According to the victim’s father, The Hindu reported, his daughter was being blackmailed by a former male friend who threatened to post her obscene photos and videos on social media. Despite filing a complaint nearly six months ago, no First Information Report (FIR) was registered. Instead, the father alleged, police discouraged him from pursuing the matter further and suggested that he merely block the blackmailer’s number.
The NHRC observed that the reported inaction, if true, reflects serious negligence on the part of local police authorities. It stressed that such indifference to a complaint involving blackmail and threats could amount to a violation of the right to life and dignity.
Acording to the Hindu, The Odisha government has not yet issued an official response, but the NHRC has asked state authorities to detail the action taken against the alleged perpetrator, the police officers involved, and the measures being put in place to prevent such incidents in the future.