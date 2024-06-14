NEET Row: Won't Tolerate Malpractice, Says Dharmendra Pradhan; Congress Slams Centre, Seeks SC-Monitored Probe

Amid the ongoing row over the highly competitive medical entrance examination NEET, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Froday said the government will not tolerate any malpractice or irregularities in the conduct of exams and accountability of the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be fixed if lapses are found.
What all did the education minister say?
Commenting on the action taken against six centres where the exam papers were wrongly distributed and candidates had to be compensated with grace marks to make up for the loss of time, Pradhan said, "Every aspect is being looked into. Accountability will be fixed and depending upon the nature of lapse action will be taken."
"There is no scope for any malpractice or irregularities in the conduct of any exam. We will not tolerate that. The accountability of the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also be fixed if lapses are found," Pradhan said in response to a question by PTI.
NEET row: Congress slams Centre
Pradhan's comments came on a day when Congress stepped up its attack on the Centre over the exam issue and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the matter while seeking a Supreme Court-monitored forensic probe to safeguard the future of lakhs of young students.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed the Modi government has started "covering up the NEET scam" through the Union education minister and NTA.
"They have just lost the elections and are now looking for a new issue. We have the facts and misleading students and the public based on lies is not right," he added.