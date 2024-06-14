NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8

The Supreme Court of India, on Friday, continued to hear the pleas regarding the irregularities in the NEET 2024 Result and Exam. After hearing the latest pleas, the top court has maintained its stance on refusing to stay or pause the NEET counselling process.
During its hearing on June 14, the apex court has listed the plea seeking a CBI probe into the NEET irregularities on July 8. Furthermore, the Supreme Court urged advocates to not make "emotional arguments" by linking the series of student suicides in Kota to the NEET Exam.