Education

NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8

During its hearing on June 14, the apex court has listed the plea seeking a CBI probe into the NEET irregularities on July 8. Furthermore, the Supreme Court urged advocates to not make "emotional arguments" by linking the series of student suicides in Kota to the NEET Exam.