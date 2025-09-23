Mumbai Rains: Yellow Alert Continues as Moderate Showers Bring Relief

Mumbai receives light to moderate rain with 25-27°C temperatures today
Mumbai weather today shows light to moderate rain with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 27°C this Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Mumbai temperature today feels like 30°C due to high humidity levels at 77-89%, while atmospheric pressure remains steady at 1011 mb.
Current Weather Conditions
Current wind speeds measure 4.5-8 km/h from the southwest direction with gusts up to 6.8 km/h. Visibility is reduced to 4-6 km due to overcast conditions and intermittent showers throughout the city.
IMD Weather Forecast and Alerts
IMD weather forecast for Mumbai maintains a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall through this week. The weather department predicts thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places across the Konkan region.
Yellow alert in Mumbai warns of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, particularly at familiar trouble spots like Veera Desai Road and Andheri subway. In the past 24 hours, Santacruz observatory recorded 3mm rainfall while Colaba registered 20mm, indicating moderate precipitation across the city.
Air Quality Status
Mumbai AQI currently stands at 46-68, classified as the Good to Moderate category. PM2.5 levels measure 17-18 µg/m³ while PM10 concentrations are at 43-46 µg/m³, showing excellent air quality due to recent rainfall washing out pollutants. Carbon monoxide remains at 281-328 ppb with ozone levels at 5-8 ppb.
The continuous rainfall has significantly improved air quality, with Mumbai recording its best AQI readings in months. Current conditions are safe for all outdoor activities without health concerns.
Mumbai Weekly Weather Forecast
Mumbai's weekly weather forecast shows continued wet conditions through the coming days:
September 24: Occasional afternoon rain with temperatures 28°C/25°C and 22% rain probability
September 25: Decreasing cloudiness with highs around 28°C and minimal rain chances
September 26: Heavy rainfall expected with 51% rain probability and isolated heavy showers
September 27-28: Thunderstorms and heavy downpours with rainfall amounts reaching 30-45mm and 75-100% rain probability
September 29-30: Continuous rain with 25-30mm precipitation expected and 72-73% rain chances
Local Train Impact
Mumbai rains have caused minimal disruption to local train services today. Central and Harbour lines are operating with 5-10 minute delays, while Western line services continue without major incidents. Authorities advise commuters to check updated schedules as another spell of heavy rainfall is forecast for Friday, September 26.
The city's suburban railway network remains operational despite overnight showers, with no major waterlogging reported on tracks. However, railway officials have issued precautionary advisories for the upcoming weekend when heavier rainfall is expected.
Heavy rain alert in Mumbai suggests residents should prepare for intensified monsoon activity later this week, particularly during September 26-28, when rainfall amounts may significantly increase. The Mumbai rain alert advises carrying umbrellas and avoiding unnecessary travel during peak shower timings