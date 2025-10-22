Bengaluru Rain Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning Amid Cyclone Threat

A low-pressure system currently developing over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression and potentially develop into a cyclonic storm, bringing strong rainbands over South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru. The IMD bulletin states that "heavy rain/thundershowers with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur" in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, and surrounding districts.​