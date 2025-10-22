Bengaluru Rain Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning Amid Cyclone Threat

Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru from October 22 to October 26
Low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone
Moderate to heavy rainfall expected with waterlogging in low-lying areas
Air quality improves to "moderate" at AQI 60 post-Diwali rains
IMD Weather Update and Cyclone Alert
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru from Wednesday, October 22, through Sunday, October 26, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall across the city. Weather in Bengaluru today features generally cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 26°C and humidity at 75%.
A low-pressure system currently developing over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression and potentially develop into a cyclonic storm, bringing strong rainbands over South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru. The IMD bulletin states that "heavy rain/thundershowers with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur" in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, and surrounding districts.
Light showers greeted the city on Wednesday morning, with persistent rainfall causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion on key routes. The cyclone threat has prompted authorities to activate emergency response teams to handle potential flooding and tree falls.
Bengaluru: Weekly Weather Forecast
The Bengaluru weekly weather forecast indicates continuous rainfall through the weekend with temperatures between 20°C and 30°C. Rain is expected on October 22 (26°C/21°C), October 23 (27°C/21°C), October 24 (28°C/21°C), October 25 (29°C/21°C), and October 26 (29°C/20°C), all under yellow alert.
Bengaluru Air Quality
Bengaluru AQI today stands at 60, placing the city in the "moderate" category with PM2.5 at 15 µg/m³. The air quality in Bengaluru has improved significantly post-Diwali, recording an average AQI of 77 on October 20, down from 153 in 2024, a 98% decrease attributed to strict green cracker enforcement and rainfall.
Safety Advisories
Commuters are advised to plan travel carefully through flood-prone areas during peak hours. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has emergency teams on standby, urging citizens to avoid waterlogged zones and report tree falls or blocked drains through helplines. The IMD warns that heavy downpours could lead to flash floods and possible landslides in ghat regions.