Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Her Husband And Son Join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sharing a picture with his sister from the march, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi "Together we are sure, we will definitely reach our destination."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 1:13 pm

Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband and son joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother Rahul Gandhi here for the first time on Thursday.

On the second day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg, Rahul Gandhi started the foot march from Borgaon in Khandwa district. Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan were seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi.

Sharing a picture with his sister from the march, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi "Together we are sure, we will definitely reach our destination."

Congress workers raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi and his sister and tried to come close to them, but police were seen making hectic efforts to prevent them from doing so. Police personnel on both sides of the road held ropes as part of the security to Rahul Gandhi.

When the yatra resumed from Borgaon after sunrise, the crowd presence was less compared to the first day of its Madhya Pradesh leg, but later the number of people and vehicles started increasing.

Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was also seen walking along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the foot march. The yatra will enter Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on December 4, after covering a distance of 380 km.

Pilot has joined the foot march at a time when demands for the change of leadership have been raised again in Rajasthan, before the entry of Rahul Gandhi's yatra into the desert state. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Rally Enters Madhya Pradesh; Priyanka Gandhi To Join Today

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra Leg Ends, Rahul Says Experience In State Enriching

Tags

National Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Rahul Gandhi Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13