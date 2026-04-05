Modi Targets LDF, UDF Over CAA Claims; Calls Them ‘Pros At Lying’

“The LDF and UDF people have become pros at lying,” the Prime Minister declared. “They said The Kerala Story is a lie, they said The Kashmir Files is a lie, they said Dhurandhar is a lie. These days they are spreading lies about the FCRA and UCC. Goa has had the UCC for decades, but they are spreading lies around it. They also did the same around the CAA. They are in the business of spreading lies.”