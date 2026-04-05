Modi Targets LDF, UDF Over CAA Claims; Calls Them ‘Pros At Lying’

PM Modi accuses LDF and UDF of peddling ‘politics of lies’ on CAA, FCRA and UCC ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

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Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PM Modi slammed LDF and UDF for spreading “lies” about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

  • The Prime Minister accused both fronts of repeatedly dismissing factual issues, from films like The Kerala Story, Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar.

  • Delivered at a massive rally in Thiruvalla just days before the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections, Modi’s attack positions the NDA as the only alternative to the “LDF-UDF loot”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Kerala’s two main opposition fronts , the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of spreading misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Addressing a massive public rally in Thiruvalla on Saturday as part of the NDA’s aggressive campaign for the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections, Modi said the LDF and UDF had turned “spreading lies” into a full-time business.

“The LDF and UDF people have become pros at lying,” the Prime Minister declared. “They said The Kerala Story is a lie, they said The Kashmir Files is a lie, they said Dhurandhar is a lie. These days they are spreading lies about the FCRA and UCC. Goa has had the UCC for decades, but they are spreading lies around it. They also did the same around the CAA. They are in the business of spreading lies.”

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Modi’s remarks come as the BJP-led NDA ramps up its bid to break the decades-old duopoly of LDF and UDF in Kerala. He claimed both fronts had earlier dismissed films highlighting real issues as “false propaganda” and were now repeating the same tactic with central government initiatives.

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The Prime Minister asserted that the CAA had caused “no loss” to any section of society, yet the opposition continued to create fear and confusion around it. He also targeted the fronts for allegedly misleading people on FCRA amendments and UCC implementation, while simultaneously accusing them of “defaming and looting” the Sabarimala temple.

Modi likened the rivalry between LDF and UDF to a “WWF fight” and urged voters to reject what he called their “factory of lies”. He positioned the NDA as the only alternative offering a “new Kerala model” focused on development and good governance.

The rally in Thiruvalla, a Christian-dominated area, also saw Modi reaching out to the community and Gulf-returned Keralites, assuring them that the NDA government would safeguard their interests.

With just days left for polling, the CAA and related central laws have emerged as major flashpoints in Kerala’s high-stakes election, where the BJP is hoping to convert its growing vote share into seats.

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