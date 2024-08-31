'Misleading': MEA Rejects Reports Accusing India Of Causing Floods In Bangladesh; Speaks To Dhaka High Commissioner

After reports suggested that India was responsible for floods in parts of Bangladesh, India's Ministry of External Affairs rejected these claims, calling them 'factually incorrect' and 'misleading'. Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for the ministry, addressed the issue during a media briefing, on Friday.
In the last few days, some reports have suggested that the floods in parts of Bangladesh were caused due to the opening of gates of a dam in India, whipping up anti-India sentiments among the people.
What Did MEA Say On Bangladesh Flood Controversy?
Randhir Jaiswal during the media briefing stated, "We have seen the reports on floods in Bangladesh, its narrative is misleading, and suggests that India is somehow responsible for the floods. It is factually not correct, and ignores the fact mentioned in the (recent) press releases issued by the government of India, clarifying the situation,."
They have also ignored that we have a "regular and timely exchange" of data and critical information between the two countries, through existing joint mechanisms for water resources management, the spokesperson said.
Jaiswal said flooding in eastern Tripura and eastern Bangladesh happened "due to incessant and excessive rains".
He said on water sharing, water resources management, and flood management, "There are established procedures between India and Bangladesh" for several years now.
"There are 54 rivers that we share, and this mechanism, institutional mechanism that we have, has been in existence for quite some time. As part of the establishment procedure we have been exchanging data timely and on a regular basis with Bangladesh," Jaiswal said, adding thereafter, "we explained it in two press releases".
During the press briefing, he was also asked if a formal request has come from Bangladesh's interim government for the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, but he did not give a clear answer.
"The former prime minister of Bangladesh came to India at a very short notice for safety reasons. We have nothing further to add on that matter. What you asked lies in the realm of hypothetical issues," he said.
MEA Speaks To Dhaka High Commissioner
Jaiswal also shared details about the conversation between the chief adviser of the interim government and India's high commission in Dhaka, when the latter called on him.
"This happened some days back when he discussed several aspects of our relationship. He also talked about how India would like to continue to work with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of people of both countries, for prosperity, security and development," he said.
The high commissioner had conveyed India's commitment to taking forward the relationship in accordance with respective national priorities. He stressed this fact.
They discussed other issues including the safety of Hindus and minorities there, Jaiswal said.
The high commissioner also informed that flooding in eastern Bangladesh was caused "due to excessive rains," he added.
In response to another query, Jaiswal said, "Yes, because of the turmoil in Bangladesh, our (bilateral) projects have been impacted".
India's development cooperation activities with Bangladesh are aimed at the welfare of the people of Bangladesh. Some of the projects have been stalled as they have been affected due to the law and order situation there, he said.
PM Modi's Conversation With US President On Bangladesh
The recent unprecedented anti-government protests in Bangladesh resulted in the Sheikh Hasina-led government collapsing and Hasina fleeing to India on August 5.
Her prolonged stay in India has sparked speculation.
In a recent update, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Jaiswal confirmed that during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, the situation in Bangladesh was "substantially discussed."
Jaiswal also addressed comments about discrepancies between the official readouts from India and the US following the leaders' discussions.