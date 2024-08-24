International

Bangladesh Musicians Take Stage, Urge Crowd To Donate With 'Open Heart' For Flood Relief

The event took place on Friday night at Raju Memorial, a famous landmark near Dhaka University that was a focal point of anti-government protests earlier this month.

A music concert was held in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, to raise funds and support for those affected by the recent floods that have killed at least 13 people and displaced nearly three million others.

The event took place on Friday night at Raju Memorial, a famous landmark near Dhaka University that was a focal point of anti-government protests earlier this month. The memorial's sculpture was lit up in colourful hues, and giant hoardings with Bengali slogans formed an artistic backdrop.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch local bands perform, with many waving national flags and capturing moments on their mobile phones. The audience, mostly comprising youth and students, sang along to songs that have become anthems of resistance from the anti-government protests.

Performers urged the crowd to donate money, medicine, clothes, and other essentials to help flood victims in the affected districts of Comilla, Noakhali, and Feni.

According to a PTI report, one musician appealed to the crowd before starting his performance, saying: "This concert we are taking part in today is for our brothers and sisters out there who are affected by the floods. Please donate with an open heart."

The concert was held at a site that has become synonymous with the anti-government protests that led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. The memorial was one of the hotbeds of the protests, and its mounted sculpture has become one of the defining images of the movement.

Bangladesh Floods: Flooded street after rains in Feni district - | Photo: PTI
In Photos: Thousands Displaced As Floods Hit Bangladesh

BY Photo Webdesk

A depression (a system that brings in copious rainfall) in the Bay of Bengal has led to the current deluge with rivers in two basins – the north-eastern Meghna Basin and south-western Chattrogram Hills Basin –- flowing above the danger mark.

Apart from the torrential rains, the overflowing rivers, El Nino, and climate change phenomenon were the factors responsible for widespread flooding in the country, weather experts said on Friday.

