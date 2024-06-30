National

'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi Addresses Monthly Radio Broadcast For 1st Time In New Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s today’s episode of 'Mann Ki Baat’ is the first after his re-election for a third term.

PTI
PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed monthly radio broadcast, ‘Mann Ki Baat' for the first time after beginning his new term on Sunday. The radio program began after a three-month hiatus due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi’s today’s episode of 'Mann Ki Baat’ is the first after his re-election for a third term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly Mann Ki Baat live broadcast - null
PM Modi's Monthly Radio Broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' To Resume From June 30

BY PTI

“Inviting you all to tune in to this month’s #MannKiBaat at 11 AM. Glad to be back on this medium, highlighting collective efforts for societal good,” Modi wrote on micro-blogging site— X ahead of the programme.

Earlier, Modi confirmed the resumption of radio program on June 18. He urged the public to contribute their ideas and feedback through various channels, including the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App, or by recording messages on 1800-11-7800.

Mann Ki Baat - null
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Urges Nation To Sustain 'Viksit Bharat' Spirit And Self-Reliance Into 2024

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June. I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same," he had said.

The broadcast generally airs on the last Sunday of each month. The last episode was broadcast on February 25 before being temporarily halted due to the electoral process.

'Mann Ki Baat' radio program: The radio broadcast was launched in October 2014. It allows the PM Modi to directly connect with the fellow citizens, discussing various topics such as government initiatives, national issues, and inspiring messages to the people.

It is broadcasted in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, as well as 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, and Arabic, reaching a wide audience through more than 500 broadcast centres of the All India Radio.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
  3. Nigeria's Tour Of Kenya 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: New Zealand Women Set 142-Run Target For England In Do-Or-Die
  5. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
Football News
  1. Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC Sign Greek Striker Nikolaos Karelis
  2. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  3. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  4. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  5. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
Tennis News
  1. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
  2. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  4. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  5. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
World News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford 'In Serious Condition', Says Police; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
  4. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  5. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18