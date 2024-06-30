'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi Addresses Monthly Radio Broadcast For 1st Time In New Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed monthly radio broadcast, ‘Mann Ki Baat' for the first time after beginning his new term on Sunday. The radio program began after a three-month hiatus due to the Lok Sabha elections.
Modi’s today’s episode of 'Mann Ki Baat’ is the first after his re-election for a third term.
“Inviting you all to tune in to this month’s #MannKiBaat at 11 AM. Glad to be back on this medium, highlighting collective efforts for societal good,” Modi wrote on micro-blogging site— X ahead of the programme.
Earlier, Modi confirmed the resumption of radio program on June 18. He urged the public to contribute their ideas and feedback through various channels, including the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App, or by recording messages on 1800-11-7800.
"Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June. I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same," he had said.
The broadcast generally airs on the last Sunday of each month. The last episode was broadcast on February 25 before being temporarily halted due to the electoral process.
'Mann Ki Baat' radio program: The radio broadcast was launched in October 2014. It allows the PM Modi to directly connect with the fellow citizens, discussing various topics such as government initiatives, national issues, and inspiring messages to the people.
It is broadcasted in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, as well as 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, and Arabic, reaching a wide audience through more than 500 broadcast centres of the All India Radio.