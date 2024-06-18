National

PM Modi's Monthly Radio Broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' To Resume From June 30

"I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800," Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly Mann Ki Baat live broadcast
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio broadcast will resume from June 30 and urged people to share their ideas and inputs for it.

"Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June," he said in a post on X.

"I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast was last aired on February 25 and then took a break for the Lok Sabha polls.

In the 110th episode of the programme, Modi had asked first-time voters to poll in record numbers in the elections and said their maiden vote should be cast for the country.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines of the Election Commission asks governments to not use official events or public-funded platforms for something that may be seen to give the ruling party publicity or political advantage.

