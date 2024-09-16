Manipur Lifts Week-Long Internet Ban, Schools To Reopen From Sept 17

The Manipur government has lifted the internet ban imposed across five valley districts of the state. The ban, which lasted for six days, has been fully lifted as of today. The state's Commissioner (Home), N Ashok Kumar, announced that internet services including lease lines, VSATs, broadband, and VPN services are to be restored immediately.
The decision to lift the ban, which had been extended till September 20, came after a review of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur.
"...after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, the State Government has decided to lift the temporary suspension of all internet services in Manipur, which was imposed as a preventive measure in the public interest," the order issued by State’s Home Department stated.
State's (Home) Commissioner Ashok Kumar said that the temporary suspension of internet services was initially implemented as a preventive measure in the public interest. However, given the current state of affairs, the government has decided that the suspension is no longer necessary.
On September 10, the Manipur government suspended both mobile and broadband internet services in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching. This action followed a series of student-led protests in Imphal, which had escalated into clashes with the police.
The protests were driven by demands for the restoration of normalcy in the state after 16 months of ethnic violence. Demonstrators had also called for an indefinite shutdown of schools in the valley areas until their demands were met.
In light of the internet ban being lifted, Kumar urged all internet users in Manipur to exercise caution and avoid engaging in activities that could lead to further disruptions.
Along with lifting the internet ban, the Manipur government has announced that schools across the state will reopen starting tomorrow. The Higher and Technical Education Department and the Directorate of Education announced that all schools, colleges, and technical institutions would be reopened from Tuesday.