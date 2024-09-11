Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel

The central government directed the deployment of two fresh CRPF battalions comprising around 2,000 personnel for security duties in the strife-torn state of Manipur.
The Ministry of Home Affairs directed that all the companies of these new units to be placed in several regions of the state that has been witnessing ethnic violence since May, 2023.
Meanwhile, the Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in the state, alleging that he allowed it to "go up in flames" and said travels all over the globe engaging in "huglomacy" but cannot find time to visit the violence-hit state.
Manipur Violence | Latest Updates
All Colleges Closed: The Manipur government ordered the closure of all government and private colleges in the state for September 11 and 12 in the wake of the fresh wave of violence that erupted in the state.
Internet & Mobile Data Suspended: The state government has suspended internet and mobile data in the state for five days till September 15, 3 pm. The state's action came in the apprehension of "anti-social elements that might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur."
Centre Sends 2,000 CRPF Personnel: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday directed the deployment of two fresh CRPF battalions comprising around 2,000 personnel for security duties in violence-hit state. Battalion number 58 is being moved from Telangana's Warangal, while number 112 is being sent from Jharkhand's Latehar. The MHA directed these battalions to be stationed at various affected parts of Manipur. Additionally, 16 battalions of the force who were already present in the state after the ethnic violence last year establised their operational bases in Imphal West, Imphal East, Churachandpur, Noney, Jiribam, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur last week, news agency PTI reported citing sources.
Analytical Study Of Drone Attacks: Officials said that a joint team of officers from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) and some independent technical experts will be reaching Manipur later this week to undertake an "analytical study" of the drone and improvised rocket that have been used to attack some regions of the state over the past few days.
Cong Attacks PM Modi: Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur and alleged that he allowed the state to "go up in flames". The grand old party further said that the PM travels across the globe, engaging in "huglomacy" but cannot find time to visit the strife-torn state. Congress said that democracy is a tall order and the rule of law itself has fallen apart in the state.
One Student Dead: After police resorted to tear gas shelling on Tuesday to disperse the protesting students in Imphal, social activist Rohan Philem said that a "lot of unnecessary havoc broke out today. According to my count 15-20 students have been injured and one student died at the hospital premises". Later, he said that their meeting with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was again on the same agenda, the fulfilling of the students' six demands. "The Governor promises us that in the near future, he will be turning this with a positive response into action. We have also mentioned very clearly about calling 50 MLAs to the Governor's bungalow, so that many things can be discussed from the MLAs' side, excluding the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs. We want proper discussion to be done," Philem added.